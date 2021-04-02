Govt’s finances look better than the revised estimates: Tarun Bajaj

Despite the unprecedented challenges the economy faced in FY21, the macro picture at the end of the year is looking better than what it was a couple of months ago. Both tax receipts and expenditure will be up compared with the revised estimates, Bajaj said. “Fiscal deficit may be more or less the same, may be a few decimal points less (revised estimate was 9.5% of gross domestic product). Some of the reforms we have actually carried through. We have set up the development finance institution and opened up insurance sector further. Capital expenditure is up. In GST, we will bring in more reforms," he said.