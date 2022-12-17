‘Govt’s losses surged in past decade on illicit trade of tobacco products, alcoholic beverages’

Increasing tax arbitrage has made India the fourth largest illicit cigarette market in the world. The overall market for illegal cigarettes in India, as per 2022 FICCI Cascade study is estimated to be at ₹22,930 crore. The total loss to the Government estimated for 2022, on account of the illicit markets in the tobacco industry is ₹13,331 crore, up from ₹6,240 crore in 2012 an increase by 46%.

