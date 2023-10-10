Govt’s mental health helpline helped over 350,000 people

New Delhi: The Centre's Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) has provided counseling services for more than 350,000 people so far, with over 1,000 calls being received on the helpline every day, said Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day.

While inaugurating new facilities at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Mandaviya highlighted the importance of ensuring the availability and benefits of mental health care to all across the country.

The National Mental Health Survey, published in the year 2015-16, had brought to light that 10% of the population is affected by mental health issues.

“The Tele Manas Seva, launched last year on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, has counseled more than 350,000 people till date and currently provides counseling to 2000 people through 44 Tele Manas Cells. More than 1,000 calls are being received on this helpline every day," said Mandaviya.

At the tertiary level, there are a total of 47 government mental health hospitals in the country, including three central mental health institutions at Bengaluru, Ranchi and Tejaspur. Many other central and state government hospitals have psychiatry departments. In addition, psychiatry departments have been established in the newly established All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“To improve coverage and access to mental health care, the district level activities have been supported under the National Mental Health Program in 743 districts across all 36 States/UTs," said Mandaviya.

The government has taken several steps to address mental health issues of children and women under the National Child Health Programme, National Adolescent Health Program and RCH programmes. Meanwhile, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have facilitated the integration of mental health services with primary health services as priority services for mental health, neurological disorders and substance use disorders.

