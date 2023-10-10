Govt’s mental health helpline helped over 350,000 people
The National Mental Health Survey, published in the year 2015-16, had brought to light that 10% of the population is affected by mental health issues
New Delhi: The Centre's Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) has provided counseling services for more than 350,000 people so far, with over 1,000 calls being received on the helpline every day, said Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day.