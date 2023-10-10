comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 10 2023 15:57:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.25 1.17%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 630.6 2.14%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.8 0.87%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.9 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 591.6 1.13%
Business News/ News / India/  Govt’s mental health helpline helped over 350,000 people
Back Back

Govt’s mental health helpline helped over 350,000 people

 Priyanka Sharma

The National Mental Health Survey, published in the year 2015-16, had brought to light that 10% of the population is affected by mental health issues

The government has taken several steps to address mental health issues of children and women. (Photo via Pixabay)Premium
The government has taken several steps to address mental health issues of children and women. (Photo via Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Centre's Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) has provided counseling services for more than 350,000 people so far, with over 1,000 calls being received on the helpline every day, said Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day.

While inaugurating new facilities at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Mandaviya highlighted the importance of ensuring the availability and benefits of mental health care to all across the country.

The National Mental Health Survey, published in the year 2015-16, had brought to light that 10% of the population is affected by mental health issues.

“The Tele Manas Seva, launched last year on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, has counseled more than 350,000 people till date and currently provides counseling to 2000 people through 44 Tele Manas Cells. More than 1,000 calls are being received on this helpline every day," said Mandaviya.

At the tertiary level, there are a total of 47 government mental health hospitals in the country, including three central mental health institutions at Bengaluru, Ranchi and Tejaspur. Many other central and state government hospitals have psychiatry departments. In addition, psychiatry departments have been established in the newly established All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“To improve coverage and access to mental health care, the district level activities have been supported under the National Mental Health Program in 743 districts across all 36 States/UTs," said Mandaviya.

The government has taken several steps to address mental health issues of children and women under the National Child Health Programme, National Adolescent Health Program and RCH programmes. Meanwhile, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have facilitated the integration of mental health services with primary health services as priority services for mental health, neurological disorders and substance use disorders.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 08:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App