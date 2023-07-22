New Delhi: The union health ministry said the Tele-Manas helpline under the National Tele Mental Health Programme has received over 200,000 calls since its launch in October 2022. The number of calls have doubled in just three months.

Currently, there are 42 active Tele Manas cells across 31 states and Union Territories. The service handles over 1,300 calls daily in 20 different languages.

The program has initiated follow-up on approximately 7,000 calls, and has successfully connected callers requiring specialized care to relevant services such as District Mental Health Programs (DMHP) and other local health facilities.

The program continues its mission to develop an extensive digital mental health network throughout India, aiming to serve every individual in need, the ministry said.

The service is accessible through the toll-free numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416, with options to choose preferred languages. It is part of the government's initiative to bolster the nation's mental health workforce and make mental health services accessible and free to every household.