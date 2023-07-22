Govt's mental health helpline Tele-Manas receives over 2 lakh calls since launch1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Currently, there are 42 active Tele Manas cells across 31 states and Union Territories. The service handles over 1,300 calls daily in 20 different languages.
New Delhi: The union health ministry said the Tele-Manas helpline under the National Tele Mental Health Programme has received over 200,000 calls since its launch in October 2022. The number of calls have doubled in just three months.
