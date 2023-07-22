Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  Govt's mental health helpline Tele-Manas receives over 2 lakh calls since launch

Govt's mental health helpline Tele-Manas receives over 2 lakh calls since launch

1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Priyanka Sharma

  • Currently, there are 42 active Tele Manas cells across 31 states and Union Territories. The service handles over 1,300 calls daily in 20 different languages.

Currently, there are 42 active Tele Manas cells across 31 states and Union Territories.

New Delhi: The union health ministry said the Tele-Manas helpline under the National Tele Mental Health Programme has received over 200,000 calls since its launch in October 2022. The number of calls have doubled in just three months.

New Delhi: The union health ministry said the Tele-Manas helpline under the National Tele Mental Health Programme has received over 200,000 calls since its launch in October 2022. The number of calls have doubled in just three months.

Currently, there are 42 active Tele Manas cells across 31 states and Union Territories. The service handles over 1,300 calls daily in 20 different languages.

Currently, there are 42 active Tele Manas cells across 31 states and Union Territories. The service handles over 1,300 calls daily in 20 different languages.

The program has initiated follow-up on approximately 7,000 calls, and has successfully connected callers requiring specialized care to relevant services such as District Mental Health Programs (DMHP) and other local health facilities.

The program has initiated follow-up on approximately 7,000 calls, and has successfully connected callers requiring specialized care to relevant services such as District Mental Health Programs (DMHP) and other local health facilities.

The program continues its mission to develop an extensive digital mental health network throughout India, aiming to serve every individual in need, the ministry said.

The program continues its mission to develop an extensive digital mental health network throughout India, aiming to serve every individual in need, the ministry said.

The service is accessible through the toll-free numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416, with options to choose preferred languages. It is part of the government's initiative to bolster the nation's mental health workforce and make mental health services accessible and free to every household.

The service is accessible through the toll-free numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416, with options to choose preferred languages. It is part of the government's initiative to bolster the nation's mental health workforce and make mental health services accessible and free to every household.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.