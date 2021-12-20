Govt’s plan to privatize multi modal terminals on inland waterways gathers pace

The MMT at Haldia is being developed at 61 acres of land under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) with the technical and financial assistance of the World Bank. The cost of development of the terminal is about Rs. 500 crores. The total length of the jetty is 465m with four berths, two of which are designated for fly ash handling and the other two are designed for multi-cargo handling.