Govt’s priority is to ramp up health infra, not impose lockdown: FM tells India

The government is cautious that the second wave should not disrupt the recent economic recovery, one of the people mentioned above said. A 68-day nationwide lockdown from 25 March last year led to a 24.4% contraction of the economy in the first quarter of 2020-21. The economy shrank by 7.3% in the second quarter, before expanding by 0.4% in the three months ended 31 December. Overall, the economy is expected to contract by 8% in 2020-21. But, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projection on 7 April, the economy is expected to grow at 10.5% in 2021-22 with a quarterly path of 26.2% in Q1, 8.3% in Q2, 5.4% in Q3, and 6.2% in Q4.

