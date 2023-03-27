Govt's prompt action ensured Indian startups were not impacted by SVB crisis: Ashwini Vaishnaw2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Describing Indian banking sector as resilient and with healthy balancesheet, the Minister said that not a single start up was adversely effected by the 'minor crisis'.
Amid the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse making global headline, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 27 March said that government's prompt action to help Indian startups after the aftermath ensured they were not adversely impacted by the 'minor crisis'.
