‘Govt’s response to pandemic triggered V-shaped recovery’

The demand-side measures announced by the Union government in its response to deal with the pandemic were unique, chief economic adviser K.V. Subramanian said on Friday.

India’s approach to the pandemic, as well as the nationwide lockdown was calibrated, Subramanian said. In the first phase or during the lockdown, when uncertainty was very high, the government imposed policy measures that focused on offering basic necessities. It announced bigger relief measures during the unlock phase, he said.

“As part of a calibrated response, in the unlock phase, India has gone ahead and announced demand-side measures to enable discretionary consumption to come in, Aatmanirbhar 2.0 and 3.0, government measures focused on capital expenditure and wage subsidy programme and focus on NIP (National Infrastructure Pipeline) have been enhanced," Subramanian said at a press conference.

“All this will go towards increasing discretionary spending in the economy. India’s demand-side response was unique and more calibrated," he said. The nationwide lockdown ensured a coordinated response, saved lives, and enabled V-shaped economic recovery, he said.

Over the last 10 months, the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a series of measures to support the poor, small businesses and farmers. The total of all the relief measures announced by the Centre and RBI amounts to ₹29.87 trillion, or 15% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Principal economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal aired similar views and reiterated that the timing of the stimulus matters. Besides, India had increased spending, but in a peculiar way, he said.

“Timing matters...We did carry out a very significant fiscal stimulus through spending, particularly capital spending. In October, government capex was up 129% year-on-year (y-o-y). In November it was up 200% y-o-y. There was massive fiscal stimulus provided, but in a peculiar way. Not the way some experts around the world say, to send cheques, spend, and monetize. It was done in a calibrated way and it was done through capex. That is how you create assets. We timed it in a way such that the supply side of the economy could respond," Sanyal said.

“Most people are thinking of demand-disruption during covid situation. There was equal shock to the supply side. If you accelerate demand when supply cannot respond, either there will be higher inflation or worse, resulting in higher saving," Sanyal added.

The government also announced a slew of structural reforms to enhance supply in the medium-to-long run. Subramanian further said that the reforms primarily focused on strengthening the potential of the primary and secondary sectors to create jobs. The reform measures included streamlining of labour laws, broad-based reforms in agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises, power, mineral sector, space, and defence, as well as a privatization policy.

