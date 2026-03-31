Govt's ₹8.2 trillion borrowing plan for H1 FY27: Green Bonds to mobilise ₹15,000 crore —details here

The central government recently announced its borrowing programme for the first half of the financial year 2026-27, starting tomorrow, targeting gross market borrowings of ₹8.2 trillion. The plan highlights the government's commitment to sustainable finance, and the amount accounts for 51% of the total adjusted FY27 target of ₹16.09 trillion.

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The government will issue ₹15,000 crore in Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs), alongside dated securities. The entire borrowing plan is spread across 26 weekly auctions. It focuses on covering maturities from 3-year to 50-year securities.

Borrowing maturity mix

Tenure Share of borrowing (%) 3-Year 8.1 5-Year 15.4 7-Year 8.1 10-Year 29.0 15-Year 14.5 30-Year 7.3 40-Year 8.0 50-Year 9.6

The Government of India will also conduct switches and buybacks to make sure that redemption profiles are smoothed. They may also exercise a greenshoe option of up to ₹2,000 crores per security.

Short-term borrowing and liquidity Weekly Treasury Bills (Q1 FY 2026‑27): ₹ 24,000 crore 91-day T-Bills: ₹ 12,000 crore 182-day T-Bills: ₹ 6,000 crore 364-day T-Bills: ₹ 6,000 crore

RBI Ways and Means Advances (WMA) Limit: ₹ 2.5 lakh crore This strategy of borrowing aims to balance long-term debt management, short-term liquidity and prudent green finance.

The plan signals the nation’s commitment towards sustainable and judicious fiscal planning in FY27.

For more details, check out the official website of the Department of Economic Affairs: https://dea.gov.in/

Furthermore, the H1 FY27 borrowing plan not only focuses on raising funds efficiently. It is also a clear signal of a shift towards prudent and sustainable finances.

By prioritising traditional securities along with Sovereign Green Bonds, the plan aims to integrate environmental responsibility into fiscal policy. With rapid changes in the geo-political landscape across the world, especially with the ongoing Iran-US war, investors can anticipate a careful and structured approach by the government to debt management, strategic buybacks, and liquidity management.