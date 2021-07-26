Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt's stake sale in HUDCO opens on Tuesday. Know floor price per share

Govt's stake sale in HUDCO opens on Tuesday. Know floor price per share

Premium
The government is selling over 5 per cent stake or over 11.01 crore shares
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST PTI

  • Shares of HUDCO closed at 47.20 apiece, down 6.81 per cent on the BSE

The government's up to 8 per cent stake sale in HUDCO at a floor price of 45 apiece would open for institutional investors on Tuesday. The sale of over 16.01 crore shares, or a total of 8 per cent stake, would fetch around 720 crore to the exchequer.

The government is selling over 5 per cent stake or over 11.01 crore shares, with an option to retain over-subscription of 2.5 per cent or over 5 crore shares, through an offer-for -sale (OFS).

"Offer for Sale of GoI equity in HUDCO opens tomorrow for Non-Retail investors. Day 2 for Retail investors. Government would divest 5.5 per cent shares with an additional 2.5 per cent as Green Shoe Option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

Shares of HUDCO closed at 47.20 apiece, down 6.81 per cent on the BSE.

The floor price of 45 a share for the OFS is at a discount of 4.66 per cent over Monday's closing price.

The government has already raised over 7,646 crore through minority stake sale. Of this, 3,651 crore is from NMDC OFS and 3,994 crore from sale of SUUTI stake in Axis Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

