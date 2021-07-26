Govt's stake sale in HUDCO opens on Tuesday. Know floor price per share

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government's up to 8 per cent stake sale in HUDCO at a floor price of ₹45 apiece would open for institutional investors on Tuesday. The sale of over 16.01 crore shares, or a total of 8 per cent stake, would fetch around ₹720 crore to the exchequer.

"Offer for Sale of GoI equity in HUDCO opens tomorrow for Non-Retail investors. Day 2 for Retail investors. Government would divest 5.5 per cent shares with an additional 2.5 per cent as Green Shoe Option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

Shares of HUDCO closed at ₹47.20 apiece, down 6.81 per cent on the BSE.

The floor price of ₹45 a share for the OFS is at a discount of 4.66 per cent over Monday's closing price.

The government has already raised over ₹7,646 crore through minority stake sale. Of this, ₹3,651 crore is from NMDC OFS and ₹3,994 crore from sale of SUUTI stake in Axis Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

