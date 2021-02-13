Govt's stand-off with farmers is a pivotal moment in India’s growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no stranger to sparking public anger with his determination to push through reforms, but this may be his most vital stand-off yet. The farmers are demanding he repeal laws passed in September that they say will ruin their livelihoods. The government insists the new policy will benefit the growers and refuses to withdraw the legislation. After months of protests, more than 10 rounds of talks and a Supreme Court order to temporarily suspend the laws, the government says it would consider some amendments and could delay implementation by as much as 18 months. But the agitators are in no mood for compromise.

