Addressing the event organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Rajnath Singh said ensuring the development of the border areas is a major part of the government's comprehensive defence strategy
The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Raising Day event of the Border Roads Organisation in New Delhi today and said that providing maximum facilities to those guarding India's borders is the top priority of the government.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said, “roads have been quite crucial in the journey of humanity. I have been told that BRO had constructed 60,000 km of roads, 850 bridges, 19 airstrips and 4 tunnels so far. BRO showed its engineering prowess to the entire world in building Atal Tunnel."
“We're aware of Chinese presence in Northern sector. They try to reach mountainous areas rapidly because of deft construction techniques. BRO must work in parallel & use technology to enhance its capabilities. Govt is providing support to BRO in this direction," the Defence Minister said, according to news agency ANI report.
While addressing the event organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he said ensuring the development of the border areas is a major part of the government's comprehensive defence strategy.
"Our top priority is to provide maximum facilities to those who are working day and night for our security, who are the guards of the border of this country," Singh said.
The defence minister also lauded the BRO for improving infrastructure in the border regions of the country.
Citing the example of the development of the northeastern region, Singh said it now has become a "new gateway" for the overall development of the country.
"Roads have been of great importance in the journey of human civilization. Be it education or health, trade or food supply, the strategic needs of armies, industry or other tasks of socio-economic progress, the role of roads and bridges is key to achieving them," he said.
