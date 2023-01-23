Goyal asks businesses to adopt sustainable, green approach in practices2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:55 PM IST
The minister also urged them to use the forum of B20 along with G20 to look at ways to collectively work towards a sustainable and equitable future agenda
New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has asked businesses to adopt a sustainable and green approach in business practices.
