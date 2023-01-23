New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has asked businesses to adopt a sustainable and green approach in business practices.

Addressing the Inception Meeting of Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community in Gandhinagar, the minister also urged them to use the forum of B20 along with G20 to look at ways to collectively work towards a sustainable and equitable future agenda.

Goyal said, “Through the theme of G20 in India- ‘one earth one family one future’ - we wished to inspire the world to care for each other, to have a greater degree of dialogue and greater concern for the planet and the future of our children."

The minister said India was one of the top five countries in the world in terms of adopting and implementing environmental goals.

“India regularly files UNFCCC report and has already exceeded its goal for 2030, of having a 40 percent share of renewable energy in its installed capacity in 2021. India takes each sustainable development goal very seriously," he said.

Goyal noted that the while the world was worried about how India would cope with the pandemic, it had converted that fear into hope and emerged as a bright spot in the global economy.

No other market in the world is as large as the India opportunity today, he said and added that India hoped to power the world economy through collaborations and cooperation amid competition and asked both Indian and foreign companies to serve the world using India as the base.

The minister said that businesses that come to India have always succeeded because of our competitiveness.

He opined that India offered the rule of law, inspiring and decisive leadership, transparent government policies, no opaque models and no hidden subsidies.

“By August, we would have a robust framework for B20 and we succeed in taking a message of responsibility, care and concern, a message of togetherness and oneness, a message that we will all work together for a better future for our children, from India to the world," Goyal said.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December, 2022.