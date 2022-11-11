Goyal asks CCIC to explore Public Private Partnership to revamp Cottage Emporium

New Delhi: Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal asked officials of Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIC) to explore the possibility of Public Private Partnership (PPP) to revamp Cottage Emporium. The minister inspected CCIC, a retail outlet under Central Cottage Industries Corporation, a PSU under the Ministry of Textiles on 10 November. He said Cottage Emporium is India’s window to the world for offering high quality assortment of Indian handicraft and the collection of masterpieces made by skilled artisans and weavers. “It is important to promote Indian craft and weaving traditions and project the craft persons of the country globally, by providing an efficient, modern and viable marketing platform," Goyal added. Domestic manufacturers of the labor-intensive textile sector have expressed fear of job loss if the sharp decline in exports of textile products from India continues. Exports of cotton yarn and handloom products registered a 40% slump in September to $767.50 million compared to $1,310.49 million last year. Experts warned have that the slump in the western market is going to impact everyone and apparel would be the first to take the hit. The union minister also held third interactive meeting with the Textile Advisory Group (TAG) on 7 November to review progress of initiatives for cotton value chain. A holistic plan for increasing cotton productivity was presented during the meeting by ICAR-Central Institute for Cotton Research - (CICR), Nagpur for bringing improvement in cotton productivity through farmer awareness program, HDPS and global best farm practices. Goyal said that the quality of Indian cotton fiber is paramount, therefore implementation of cotton bales quality control order under BIS act 2016 is a must for standardization of cotton bales in terms of technical quality parameters and identification of cotton bale traceability for the benefit of all stakeholders.

