Goyal calls for enhancing bilateral trade between India and Kyrgyz Republic

NEW DELHI: Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal has called for boosting bilateral trade and deepening cultural relations between India and Kyrgyz Republic.
He was addressing the 10th Session of the India-Kyrgyz Republic Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation (IKIGC), the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
The 10th session of IKIGC was held in a virtual format. It was co-chaired by Piyush Goyal and Imanov Talantbek Oruskulovich, Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Goyal noted that India and Kyrgyz Republic share warm and friendly ties. He said that India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relationship with Kyrgyz Republic in March 1992 and observed that 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.
The minister said that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kyrgyz Republic in June 2019 had elevated the relationship between two nations to the level of strategic partnership.
He pointed out that there was immense potential for expansion of bilateral trade between India and Kyrgyzstan. Goyal said that India was very enthusiastic about participating in trade shows and exhibitions in Kyrgyztan and invited Kyrgyztan to take part in trade expos in India.
“Both sides discussed mutual cooperation and steps to further enhance them in the fields of Trade & Economy, Development Partnership, Investment, Digitalization, Intellectual Property, Agriculture, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Education, Environment, Standardization & Metrology, Banking, Transport, Labour, Mining and Power sectors," the ministry said.
“Emphasis was given to increase the bilateral trade and investment opportunities. The sides agreed to take necessary measures to increase the interaction of exporters and importers of the two countries and expand the trading basket," it added.
A protocol of the 10th session of the IKIGC was signed between India and the Kyrgyz Republic. Both the sides agreed to hold the 11th session of the IKIGC on a mutually convenient date.
