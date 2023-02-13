New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal urged the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) partner countries to focus on early harvest of deliverables which can benefit all the members.

India hosted the special negotiating round for IPEF from 8-11 February, 2023. The round covered IPEF Pillars II (Supply Chains), III (Clean Economy), and IV (Fair Economy).

“Approx 300 officials from India, the United States, Australia, Brunei, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam participated in the deliberations," the commerce ministry said.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal reiterated that India was committed to play a significant role in the Indo Pacific region and contributing to a more stable and prosperous future.

“The focus should be on broader objectives: creating more conducive environments for enhancing trade and investment linkages, development of resilient supply chains, and acceleration of sustainable development," Barthwal said.

The IPEF Partners engaged in a productive exchange of ideas and feedback and agreed to continue working intensively in the period ahead in order to make further progress in each of the three pillars.

“The partners reaffirmed their commitments to continuing collaboration to expeditiously conclude agreements that include concrete benefits to enhance a shared vision for economic competitiveness and prosperity in their respective economies," the ministry added.

Speaking at the stakeholders session held on the sidelines of the special round on 9 February, chief negotiator of India, Rajesh Agarwal, additional secretary, Department of Commerce, reiterated India’s belief that IPEF will deepen the economic engagement and promote inclusive development through enhancement in trade and investment in the region; and sought views and ideas of all the concerned stakeholders.

“IPEF Partner engagement will continue and details on the next in-person negotiating round will be shared in due course," Agarwal said.