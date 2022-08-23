Speaking at the 55th Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged the management to work on setting up an international institute in Gujarat. He also asked the institute to begin scholarships for students
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged the management of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) to set up scholarships to ensure that no student is left behind for want of financial resources.
He added that this would help bring in more diversity to the campus by bringing in students from all backgrounds and all parts of the nation, especially from aspirational districts.
Speaking at the 55th Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in New Delhi on Tuesday, Goyal urged the board of directors of IIFT to consider sanctioning more funds to the students’ councils to make all the campuses of IIFT much more vibrant and updated.
He also asked the management to work on setting up an international institute at GIFT city in Gujarat in partnership with prestigious universities around the world to make our youngsters future ready.
He also suggested instituting a dual degree program and student exchange programs.
Highlighting that trade is a crucial lever that will shape India's economic development, Goyal spoke about the 13 volume Restructuring Dossier for the Department of Commerce that was released today to make the department more relevant to the times.
The Minister pointed out that India was looking at growth in leaps and bounds and said that we now aspired to take exports from USD 675 Billion to USD 2 trillion by 2030 and urged the students to be a part of this endeavour.
