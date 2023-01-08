Goyal heads to US for trade policy forum meet

Goyal heads to US for trade policy forum meet1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal will be on an official visit to New York and Washington DC from 9-11 January 2023 to participate in India-US Trade Policy Forum.
He will attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting in Washington DC on 11th January 2023. Before delegation level talks he will also hold a one to one meeting with US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai, commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.
“In the first leg of the visit, the minister will interact with CEOs of reputed multinational enterprises, participate in community events, join roundtable meetings with business leaders and think tank and visit industries in New York," the ministry said.
The 12th TPF ministerial meeting was held on 23 November 2021 after a gap of four years in New Delhi. Working groups were reactivated after the last ministerial.
TPF is a platform for continuous engagement between two countries in the area of trade and to further the trade and investment relations between the two countries.
“In Washington DC, he will also have a bilateral meeting with US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo. There will also be interaction with some captains of Industry," the ministry further added.
Both India and USA have a long standing strategic and economic relationship and the two countries are also collaborating under the QUAD, I2U2 (India-Israel/UAE-USA) and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework).
