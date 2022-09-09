Goyal holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Goyal met Australian trade minister Don Farrell ahead of the ministerial meeting of the IPEF, and Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on the sidelines
Bengaluru: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from partner countries including Australia and Japan and discussed expanding and building resilient global supply chains.
The minister is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles till September 10 to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) ministerial meeting. Goyal is also meeting leaders from top technology companies and startups and members of the Indian diaspora.
He met Australian trade minister Don Farrell in Los Angeles ahead of the ministerial meeting of the IPEF. The two discussed the ratification of the Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (ECTA) in April. The deal is yet to come into effect as it is yet to be ratified by the Australian Parliament, which has been delayed due to the elections and change in regime in Canberra. Goyal said during the press briefing that the new Australian trade minsiter Farrell is likely to be in India later this month.
During the meeting with Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade & Industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura, on the sidelines of IPEF, the two sides discussed expanding trade, job growth, and areas of mutual interest to give further impetus to India-Japan economic cooperation.
Ahead of the meeting Goyal said that he will raise the issue of review of the bilateral free trade agreement, as it was "quite long overdue".
India and Japan adopted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in August 2011, however, that has led to concerns like widening of trade deficit with Japan. That has prompted India to review the FTA. Domestic steel makers have often complained about a surge in imports from Japan post the FTA.
Goyal also met US commerce secretary and discussed further deepening of India-US trade and investment ties as we look to build resilient global supply chains.
