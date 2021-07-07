Goyal invites Indo-Pacific businesses for collaboration in sunrise sector

Describing the Indo-Pacific region as the new economic centre of gravity of the globalised world, Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2015, had articulated his vision for the Indo-Pacific in one word ‘SAGAR’ i.e Security And Growth of All in the Region. “It must serve as the guiding principle for all nations in this region, as a secure & stable Indo-Pacific region equals peace & prosperity for all," he added.