Goyal meets Micron CEO, discusses semicon ecosystem
The meeting comes in the backdrop of Micron’s plans to set up India’s first chip manufacturing facility in Gujarat, which is expected to create 5,000 direct and over 15,000 indirect jobs.
New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal met the chief executive of semiconductor giant Micron Technology, Sanjay Mehrotra, during his US trip to discuss business opportunities in the growing semiconductor sector in India, the ministry said on Thursday.
