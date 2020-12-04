Goyal, Naik review current status of AYUSH trade and industries in country

As demand of AYUSH products and services has increased during covid-19 pandemic, government is planning to support AYUSH industries through free trade agreements, incorporating the beneficial provisions regarding free duty and market access.

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal and Shripad Yasso Naik, Minister of State (I/C) for AYUSH on Friday reviewed the current status of AYUSH industries of India via video conferencing.

“There is a need of standardization, codification and monitoring the quality of these products for gaining confidence of the global market and people," said Goyal suggesting coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of AYUSH for these activities.

Goyal advised taking public awareness measures for AYUSH products and service. The minister emphasized on exploring the boundless possibilities of the industry as it is a starry-eyed business for the entrepreneurs for the world market.

Senior Officers of the Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, representatives of Ayurvedic Associations and industry bodies also were present in the meeting. The last joint review meeting of the Ayush Trade and Industry was taken by both the both Ministers on 9th April 2020 and since then the Ministry of AYUSH has taken many initiatives to integrate AYUSH Systems into the efforts to protect the people from covid-19 as well as to treat them successfully. Union health ministry has recently officially recommended to adopt Ayush medicines and solutions for prevention and control of covid-19 and post covid-19 conditions.

Today along with Shri @PiyushGoyal ji took a review of Current status of AYUSH Trade and Industry in the context of the various initiatives taken by @moayush

In wake of COVID 19 pandemic there is growing global interest in Ayush based disease preventive solutions. pic.twitter.com/mOEX8KfTBv — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) December 4, 2020

The covid-19 cases continue to increase in India. The total number of covid-19 cases on Friday climbed to 95,91,410 and the toll reached 1,40,325. India’s active caseload has fallen to 4.35% mark on Friday from 4.44% yesterday. India’s Active Caseload which presently stands at 4,16,082 today, the union health ministry said. At least 36,595 persons in India were found to be infected with covid-19. Ten States/UTs have contributed 75.76% of the new cases. Kerala reported 5,376 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered 5,182 new cases yesterday while Delhi recorded 3,734 new cases, the government said.

At least 540 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours. 77.78% of them are from Ten States/UTs. 21.29% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 115 deaths. Delhi also saw a fatality count of 82 while West Bengal reported 49 new deaths, the union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Recovery Rate among covid-19 patients also improved to 94.2% on Friday. The total recovered cases stand at 90,16,289. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 86,00,207, the government said. At least 80.19% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs. Maharashtra leads with 8,066 persons recovering from COVID while Kerala recorded 5,590 recoveries. Delhi registered another 4,834 daily recoveries, the government said.

