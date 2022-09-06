Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco

Goyal is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles starting today to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework ministerial meeting.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday paid floral tribute at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in San Francisco. He also visited Gadar Memorial Hall in the city and recalled the sacrifice of freedom fighters.
“The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing, would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems," Goyal said in a tweet. “As I pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco, I take pride in India’s efforts & abilities to shape a more equitable & prosperous world."
The commerce and industry minister is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles starting today to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.
Goyal will meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial meeting.