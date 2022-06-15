Goyal presses for reviewing e-transmission moratorium

“Is it fair that the cost of the moratorium is almost completely borne by the developing countries for extending duty-free quota, quota-free market access, largely for a very few players? Can we justify that this wealth accumulated by the big tech at the cost of the ability of the emerging markets to generate resources, to meet the basic needs of their large population? By the way, by 2025 this revenue loss is estimated to be $30 bn every year. And imagine what public good can be done using these resources," said Goyal.