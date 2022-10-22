Goyal reviews status of ongoing initiatives at SEEPZ-SEZ

Goyal reviews status of ongoing initiatives at SEEPZ-SEZ3 min read . 07:10 PM IST
- SEEPZ-SEZ is being projected as a premium SEZ globally, building on the pillars of Make in India and contributing from the front for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal visited SEEPZ-SEZ at Andheri, Mumbai today and reviewed the progress of various initiatives being undertaken during its Golden Jubilee Year celebrations, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
While SEEPZ-SEZ has commenced the implementation of a ₹200 crore makeover, projected as SEEPZ-SEZ Version 2.0 Rebooted, the review meeting primarily focused on the Mega Common Facilities Centre (CFC) being set up for the units and stakeholders at SEEPZ-SEZ, which is slated to be operational by 1May, 2023, being taken from concept to creation during the Golden Jubilee Year celebrations.
The Minister suggested naming the Mega CFC in a way that brings a sparkle to it and emphasised the need to bring in top quality machines, advising the GJEPC delegation not to compromise on any front.
During the interaction, Goyal was briefed on the current status of the ongoing initiatives by the Development Commissioner (DC), SEEPZ-SEZ Shyam Jagannathan and Joint Development Commissioner (JDC), SEEPZ-SEZ CPS Chauhan.
The JDC SEEPZ-SEZ informed the minister regarding the ongoing process of work, certain permissions, delays and the engagements allotted for the project. He added that daily reports are being filed and discussed.
The Mega CFC has great significance as it shall provide technical assistance to the gems & jewellery (G&J) industry offering usage of various technology services and the latest machinery and equipment. It will enhance the quality, productivity, skill of manpower, domestic R&D, technological advancement and cost competitiveness.
There will be a Training Centre for imparting skill development courses and developing skilled manpower for the industry. The R&D centre in the CFC aims at driving innovation and new technology to give the industry a cutting edge in competing in exports across markets worldwide, the ministry said.
The facility aims to provide support and offer services for designing and manufacturing of G&J products. The Mega CFC has been planned with an aim to increase efficiencies of the jewellery processing units including SMEs.
It will offer common facilities, which are not available with the individual units as they require huge investment. It is a social project and is not to be considered as a business proposition. Rs.82.31 crore has been approved for translating the Mega CFC from concept to creation.
The SEEPZ Administration intends to undertake the rejuvenation of the existing complex into a state-of-the-art campus with iconic smart buildings having world-class facilities for units to operate on a plug-and-play basis, along with the latest infrastructure facilities for business and facilitating ease of doing business with global competitiveness.
SEEPZ-SEZ is being projected as a premium SEZ globally, building on the pillars of Make in India and contributing from the front for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. SEEPZ-SEZ has undertaken several initiatives for rejuvenation and redevelopment.
SEEPZ-SEZ has evolved into the single largest concentration of G&J units globally. Today, the number of G&J units operational at SEEPZ-SEZ has grown to 182 and it accounts for a quarter of the jewellery imports of the USA, the world’s largest consumer. Overseas markets refer to the jewellery manufactured here as ‘SEEPZ’ jewellery reflecting its high brand recognition and value. It contributes to 53% of India’s Studded Jewellery Export and 31% of total Jewellery Export from India.
