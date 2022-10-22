Goyal reviews status of ongoing initiatives at SEEPZ-SEZ

While SEEPZ-SEZ has commenced the implementation of a ₹200 crore makeover, projected as SEEPZ-SEZ Version 2.0 Rebooted, the review meeting primarily focused on the Mega Common Facilities Centre (CFC) being set up for the units and stakeholders at SEEPZ-SEZ, which is slated to be operational by 1May, 2023, being taken from concept to creation during the Golden Jubilee Year celebrations.