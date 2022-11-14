Goyal suggests IITF like fair in summers too

Goyal suggests IITF like fair in summers too1 min read . 10:05 PM IST
- The minister also suggest organizing IITF on no-profit, no-loss basis to promote the fair
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday suggested that an exhibition such as India International Trade Fair (IITF) can be organised in May or June to demonstrate swadeshi products. Goyal was speaking at the inauguration of IITF here at Pragati Maidan.
‘’Capabilities of India has increased significantly...Can we consider organising similar fair (like IITF), twice a year particularly in summers, as people cross Delhi to visit North India. We should consider that fair in May-June and focus on startups, MSMEs and trade associations...Can we organise a swadeshi (indigenous) fair to showcase our sawdeshi capabilities,‘’ he said.
The minister also suggest organizing IITF on no profit, no loss basis to promote the fair.
‘’We also need to ensure that only quality products are displayed at such fairs,‘’ he said, adding that local fairs can be organised, especially in connection with festivals and tourist seasons so that traditional and local handicrafts and handlooms receive a boost.
About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from countries including the UK and UAE are showcasing their products at the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2022.
This year, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are Partner States while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the Focus States. Leh-Ladakh is participating for the first time.
IITF offers an ideal platform to showcase Indian products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.
Overseas participation is from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and the UK.
