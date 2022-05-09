Goyal urges states to decriminalize Legal Metrology Act

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Goyal suggested a pragmatic approach to decriminalize laws and sought support of states to balance the interest of consumers with the need to simplify laws so that businesses, particularly the small enterprises, are not put to undue hardship
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday urged states to support efforts to decriminalize the legal Metrology Act to protect consumer interests without harassment of businesses.
Speaking at the National Workshop on legal Metrology Act, 2009, Goyal suggested a pragmatic approach to decriminalize laws and sought support of states to balance the interest of consumers with the need to simplify laws so that businesses, particularly the small enterprises, are not put to undue hardship.
“It’s our collective responsibility to ensure that the consumers do not face injustice while at the same time understanding the responsibility towards businessmen so that they can work peacefully," said Goyal.
Giving an example, Goyal pointed out that in case od any wrongdoing at places where calibration of Weights & Measurements is done, then strict action should be taken. He added that 97% of cases of first offenses were booked by the state governments on limited sections while no second offense was booked under the same sections. He further said that the data exposes the State Governments that are opposing decriminalization.
As per the statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs, the number of cases booked by the States/UTs as a first offense in 2018-19 was 1,13,745 while those compounded were 97,690. In the same period, the number of second offenses in which case was booked was 12 of which only 4 cases were filed in the court.
Keeping this trend in mind, the number of offenses should gradually drop to Nil," Goyal added.