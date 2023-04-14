Goyal, Urso meet in Rome; discuss India-Italy synergies1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 04:58 PM IST
The ministers acknowledged synergies between Make in India and Made in Italy initiatives, encouraging mutual investment and technology exchange.
New Delhi: Trade minister Piyush Goyal met Adolfo Urso, minister for enterprises and Made in Italy, in Rome, to discuss mutual interests, according to a statement from India’s ministry of commerce and industry. Both the ministers were accompanied by senior officials, with Goyal joined by a Confederation of Indian Industry-led delegation.
