New Delhi: Trade minister Piyush Goyal met Adolfo Urso, minister for enterprises and Made in Italy, in Rome, to discuss mutual interests, according to a statement from India’s ministry of commerce and industry. Both the ministers were accompanied by senior officials, with Goyal joined by a Confederation of Indian Industry-led delegation.

The ministers noted the elevation of bilateral relations during prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s recent visit to India. Goyal showcased India’s growth story, highlighting youth power, digitization, and financial inclusion. He also emphasized India’s clean energy achievements and ambitious goals for renewable capacity expansion.

Goyal briefed Urso on India’s $1.4 trillion national infrastructure pipeline and the Make in India initiative, aiming to make India a manufacturing hub. He expressed India’s aspiration to grow from a $3.5 trillion economy to a developed country by 2047.

“Both ministers acknowledged the complementarities and synergies between Make in India and Made in Italy initiatives and encouraged business communities of India and Italy to invest in each other’s market and exchange on technology and innovation," according to the statement.

Minister Urso suggested partnership opportunities in space, defence, IT, energy, and agriculture, and called for a fair and free trade agreement between India and the EU. Goyal invited Urso to visit India.