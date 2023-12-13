GPAI meet adopts New Delhi AI declaration
The declaration agreed to collaboratively develop AI applications in healthcare and agriculture
NEW DELHI : The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit, a congregation of 29 member nations including the European Union, on Wednesday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, according to the Union minister of state for information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The declaration agreed to collaboratively develop AI applications in healthcare and agriculture, as well as including the needs of the Global South in development of AI.