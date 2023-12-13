GPAI meet adopts New Delhi AI declaration

NEW DELHI : The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit, a congregation of 29 member nations including the European Union, on Wednesday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, according to the Union minister of state for information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The declaration agreed to collaboratively develop AI applications in healthcare and agriculture, as well as including the needs of the Global South in development of AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the declaration also saw participating nations agree upon using the GPAI platform to create a global framework on AI trust and safety, and make AI solutions and benefits available for all. India also pitched to host a GPAI Global Governance Summit to finalize the proposed framework, in six months.

"29 countries of the GPAI have unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which promises to position GPAI at the front and center of shaping the future of AI in terms of both innovation and creating collaborative AI between the partner nations. Countries agreed to create applications of AI in healthcare, agriculture, and many other areas that concern all our countries and all of our people," Chandrasekhar said.

He further added that GPAI will “be an inclusive movement that will focus on including countries in the Global South, and make available benefits of AI and AI platforms and solutions to the world including the people of the Global South."

A copy of the 14-point declaration was seen by Mint.

Visiting delegations at GPAI included Jean-Noel Barrot, minister of digital affairs for France; Hiroshi Yoshida, vice-minister of internal affairs for Japan; and Viscount Jonathan Camrose, minister of AI and intellectual property for the UK.

Congratulating Japan on setting up a third ‘expert support centre’ for AI alongside such existing centres in Canada and France, Barrot said, “In the next few months under the Indian presidency of GPAI, we will be discussing how we can pool some of our expert resources with that of OECD in order to extend our reach and ability to come up with the best possible solutions for the governance and the deployment of AI for the good of our people."

Both Yoshida and Camrose stressed upon the need for inclusivity as a key part of GPAI’s role in the global development of AI. Yoshida added that the body wants to “encourage more developing countries to join GPAI."

Following the conclusion of the GPAI Summit on Thursday, the Centre will unveil its official AI policy under the India AI Program on 10 January. Global discussions on the development of AI regulations will further take place at the Korea Safety Summit in mid-2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, in an interview with Mint, Chandrasekhar said that India’s approach towards regulating AI comes as an intersection of enabling innovation, while enforcing guardrails that put checks on AI harm—a concern that India has raised before at November’s UK AI Safety Summit.

“Governments have lagged innovation, and allowed it to go unregulated for many years. As a result, we have big islands of commercial power who are distorting the open nature of the internet, i.e; the Big Tech firms. This time, governments do not want to play catch up like before. The issue today is that regulating anything on the internet cannot happen in silos, because nearly 88% of harm sees perpetrators to be based in one jurisdiction, victims in a second jurisdiction, and the crime itself happening in a third one. Unless there is a global understanding in all of this, there’s no point in India having a great regulation in AI harm if other nations do not," Chandrasekhar told Mint.

The minister further added that there is precedent on global regulatory agreements when it comes to addressing concerns of mass harm, such as in missile control or access to nuclear materials.

“There are global restrictions on how harmful technologies can be distributed, which we’ve seen in the past. AI can be as radioactive, if we allow it to be used by bad actors. That’s the incentive for nations to realize the good, and recognize that people with access to it can also do really bad things. Therefore, no one country can play cop in cyberspace. Hence, we need a global legal framework," he said.

On Tuesday, prime minister Narendra Modi said that development of AI globally will use “humanitarian and democratic values."

"AI will have to be made all-inclusive and it will have to imbibe all ideas. The more its journey is inclusive, the better the results. Direction of AI development will depend on human and democratic values. It is up to us to keep a place for emotions along with efficiency, ethics and effectiveness," Modi said.

