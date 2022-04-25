GPay, Paytm, PhonePe glitch resolved; UPI services restored, says NPCI

The services of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) server, which was down for more than an hour on Sunday has now been restored. “UPI services are working as usual. Some users may have experienced issues while using UPI for a brief period, around 8 PM (on April 24). The momentary issue with some UPI ecosystem partners has been resolved," the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement on Monday.

