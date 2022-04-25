GPay, Paytm, PhonePe glitch resolved; UPI services restored, says NPCI

GPay, Paytm, PhonePe glitch resolved; UPI services restored, says NPCI1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
Yesterday, thousands of users took to social media to complain about the failed transaction through major UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm
The services of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) server, which was down for more than an hour on Sunday has now been restored. “UPI services are working as usual. Some users may have experienced issues while using UPI for a brief period, around 8 PM (on April 24). The momentary issue with some UPI ecosystem partners has been resolved," the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement on Monday.
Yesterday, thousands of users took to social media to complain about the failed transaction through major UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. Users were notified of failed payments after long processing times.
The UPI server went down hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said digital transactions worth ₹20,000 crore were taking place daily in the country, during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. PM Modi also urged Indian citizens to go digital with payments. “People should go for ‘Cashless Dayout’, now even in small villages and towns people are using UPI. It’s benefitting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday ₹20,000 crore online transactions are taking place," he said.
UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing & merchant payments into one hood.
