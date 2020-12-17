Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Centre has finalised GPS-based technology for toll collection to ensure seamless movement of vehicles across the country. He also said this will ensure India becomes ‘toll-free’ in the next two years.

Addressing the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week Programme today, Gadkari shared his perspective on the theme ‘National Infrastructure Pipeline critical for economic revival across sectors,’ and explained that the toll amount will be deducted directly from the bank account based on the movement of vehicles.

"While now all commercial vehicles are coming with vehicle tracking systems, the government will come up with some plan to install GPS technology in old vehicles," he said.

Gadkari also said that all toll collections may reach ₹34,000 crore by coming March. He informed, by using GPS technology for toll collection, the toll income in the next five years will be ₹1,34,000 crore.

The Union Minister said that industrial development is key to employment generation and poverty eradication in India, however at present, industry is India is centralised in urban areas as such decentralisation of industry is imperative to boost growth rate as growing urbanisation is causing grave problems in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others, according to a statement by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

He also pressed upon the need to promote public-private investment in infrastructure development. He assured government’s support in projects that are not economically viable.

