GQG founder Rajiv Jain to explain Adani Group investment to clients in Australia

GQG founder Rajiv Jain to explain Adani Group investment to clients in Australia2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 09:05 AM IST
GQG founder Rajiv Jain will meet Australian investors after a $1.9 billion Adani Group investment.
Investment firm GQG Partners Inc's founder, Rajiv Jain, is visiting Australia this week to meet with clients and investors. According to a statement by the company on March 7, Jain will be discussing several matters, including GQG's investment in Indian conglomerate Adani Group.
