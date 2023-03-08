GQG founder Rajiv Jain to explain Adani Group investment to clients in Australia

Investment firm GQG Partners Inc's founder, Rajiv Jain, is visiting Australia this week to meet with clients and investors. According to a statement by the company on March 7, Jain will be discussing several matters, including GQG's investment in Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

GQG Partners recently bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies. This marked the first significant investment in Adani since a critical report by short-seller Hindenburg Research in January sparked a stock rout. The report alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens by Adani, raising concerns over its debt levels. Adani denied the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

The stake purchase by GQG Partners has raised queries from an Australian pension fund client of the firm, especially since other major investors, including Norway's sovereign wealth fund, were selling Adani shares. Jain is meeting some of GQG's clients in person and conducting conference calls with others, according to two sources who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

GQG said that the trip was planned well in advance of the Adani purchase and that it's Jain's first visit to Australia since the company listed on the ASX in 2021. The company also stated that the visit is an opportunity to answer any questions investors might have about the business, including the Adani investment.

GQG purchased a 3.4% stake in Adani Enterprises for about $662 million, a 4.1% stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone for $640 million, a 2.5% stake in Adani Transmission for $230 million, and a 3.5% stake in Adani Green Energy for $340 million. The firm purchased the shares from the Adani family trust, according to filings made by the Indian firms.

Many analysts see GQG's investment as a sign of investor confidence in Adani. The investment firm manages equity funds for institutional investors such as mutual funds, private funds, public agencies, and sovereign funds both in and outside the US. Morningstar expects GQG's funds under management to grow at a mid-teens' CAGR (compound annual growth rate) and exceed $180 billion by 2027, compared to $92 billion as of January 2023.

According to filings made by the investment firm, more than two-thirds of GQG's funds under management come from the Americas. GQG attracted net flows of $3 billion in January and February, more than two-thirds the haul for all of 2022.

(With agency inputs)

