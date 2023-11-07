Grab it now: Will this be the best festive quarter ever for home sales?
SummaryOctober was already a blockbuster month in some cities, triggered by Navaratri. Now, developers expect Diwali to catapult the real estate industry to a new high
BENGALURU : Home sales in October-December are expected to clock the best-ever festive period sales. October was already a blockbuster month in some cities, triggered by Navaratri. Now, developers expect Diwali to catapult the real estate industry to a new high. Mint explains: