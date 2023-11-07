Grab it now: Will this be the best festive quarter ever for home sales?

What will drive festive sales this year?

A slew of project launches across cities this season. While the demand for ready homes continues, buyers are also in the market looking to buy into new projects, which come with various discounts and offers during festive seasons. In 2022, over 320,000 units were launched. This year, just between January and September, about 265,000 units have already been launched. The festive season is considered an auspicious period to buy homes but buyers could have other motivations— mortgage rates have finally stabilized after being on the rise for two years. And prices can inch up even further.