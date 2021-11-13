Gramin Awaas Yojana: PM Modi to transfer first instalment to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries tomorrow. Details1 min read . 07:16 PM IST
- More than ₹700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion, the PMO said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura tomorrow (14th November) at 1 pm via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Saturday.
More than ₹700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion, the PMO said.
The PMO further said that following Prime Minister’s intervention, taking in to account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kuccha’ house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kuccha’ houses to get assistance to construct a ‘pucca’ house.
Union Rural Development Minister and Chief Minister of Tripura will also be present during the event.
