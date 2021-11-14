Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first instalment of PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura. More than ₹700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that following PM Modi’s intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kuccha’ house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kutcha’ houses to get assistance to construct a ‘pucca’ house.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries and said today’s event was an indication of coming great days and hope for Tripura. He emphasized that chief minister Biplab Deb’s government in the state and the government at the centre were committed to take the progress of the state forward.

“Today the first installment given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has given a new impetus to the dreams of Tripura. I heartily congratulate all the people of Tripura, about one and a half lakh families who got the benefit of the first installment," Modi said.

The Prime Minister interacted with Anita Kuki Debbarma of Dhalai Tripura and asked her about her life and livelihood and told her to construct a strong and remarkable house as soon she will have a pucca house. He also told her that ever since this government came into power, welfare of the poor and tribal section has been its highest priority. Schemes like Eklavya schools, Van produce related schemes are planned and implemented on ground. He exhorted the beneficiary to give her children education.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.