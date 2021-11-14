The Prime Minister interacted with Anita Kuki Debbarma of Dhalai Tripura and asked her about her life and livelihood and told her to construct a strong and remarkable house as soon she will have a pucca house. He also told her that ever since this government came into power, welfare of the poor and tribal section has been its highest priority. Schemes like Eklavya schools, Van produce related schemes are planned and implemented on ground. He exhorted the beneficiary to give her children education.