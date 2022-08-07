Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand elected as the deputy president of FIDE2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 02:51 PM IST
Legendary Indian Chess player Viswanathan Anand has been elected as the deputy president of International Chess Federation (FIDE)
Viswanathan Anand, the legendary Indian chess player and five-time world champion, has been elected as the deputy president of International Chess Federation (FIDE).