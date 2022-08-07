Viswanathan Anand, the legendary Indian chess player and five-time world champion, has been elected as the deputy president of International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Polls were held inside one of Chennai's biggest hotels today. The election had many subplots but the most notable was the identity of the candidates contesting for the post of FIDE's president. It election reflected the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Anand was nominated by incumbent president Arkady Vladimirovich Dvorkovich as part of his team to contest the elections. Dvorkovich a Muscovite who has had direct links with the Kremlin received 167 votes in his favour while opponent Andrii Baryshpolets got 16.

Bolshyarets, who lives in the US but is Ukrainian, started a petition for the removal of Dvorkovich from FIDE. He was one of the three contenders apart from Danish player Peter Heine Nielsen.

Nielsen was awarded the title of Grandmaster by FIDE in 1994. He has coached world champions Vishwanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen.

Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand (52), 15th undisputed chess champion and surely the greatest Indian chess player of all time, was born on 11 December, 1969 in Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu.

Anand began playing chess at six years old after learning the game from his mother. At the age of 15, he was already an International Master after winning the 1984 Asian Junior Championship for players under 20.

Anand is known for playing quickly early in his career, competed for the classical championship in 1995 and was FIDE champion from 2000-2002 before claiming the reunited title in 2007. He held that title for six years until 2013. Anand has a productive post-championship career at an age when many other top players have retired.

The International Chess Federation or World Chess Federation commonly referred to by acronym FIDE is an international organization based in Switzerland that connects the various national chess federations and acts as the governing body of international chess competition. It was founded in Paris, France, on July 20, 1924.