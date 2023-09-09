When it comes about showering love, scolding, and sharing stories of yore, there is no match of our grandparents. They are always ready with their words of wisdom to help in solving problems. Every year, Grandparents day is celebrated on September 10 to cherish the love and affection showered by our elders.

Grandparents Day 2023: Date

The idea to celebrate the day is celebrated on different dates by different countries. This year it will be celebrated on 10 September in America. Its celebration dates back to the beginning by Jacob Reingold and Marian McQuade. In Brazil it is celebrated on July 26. Whereas, in Mexico it is observed on August 28. Australia celebrates the day on the last Sunday of October and Singapore observes the day on the fourth Sunday of November.

Grandparents Day: History

The celebration of the dates back to 1961 during the White House Conference on Aging. At that time, Jacob Reingold was inspired to signify the role of grandparents in society. He celebrated Granparents day for the first time at his retirement home later that year.

Grandparents Day: Ways to celebrate the day with your grandparents

-You can plan a Karaoke with your family members. The only condition will be to sing retro songs that are liked by your grandparents

-You can watch one of the favourite movies or show of your grandparent's choice.

-The best way to celebrate any day with grandparents is to listen to their stories patiently and calmly. Make sure to keep your phone aside at that time.

-Go on a naturewalk

Visit a nearby sanctuary, park, or even religious place with your grandparents. You can plan a visit to any small water body with your grandparents.

-Dinner

Plane a dinner at your place , or go outside, if your grandparents like can also enjoy dinner at hotels.

-Teach new technology

Grandparents are often too repulsive to learning to new technologies. Try teaching them something new, like clicking a selfie, dialling a number, or just introduce them to your personal assistant ‘Google’ or ‘Alexa’.