Grandparents Day 2023: History, significance, and ways to make the day special for elders1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Grandparents Day celebrated on different dates worldwide, with September 10 being the date in America.
When it comes about showering love, scolding, and sharing stories of yore, there is no match of our grandparents. They are always ready with their words of wisdom to help in solving problems. Every year, Grandparents day is celebrated on September 10 to cherish the love and affection showered by our elders.