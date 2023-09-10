Grandparents Day 2023: Wishes, messages, and quotes for your loved ones1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Grandparents Day 2023: The world celebrates this day to cherish the love and care of their grandparents. Here are some quotes, wishes and messages to share with them to express your love
When it comes about love, care and wisdom, there is no match to the eldest persons of the family, ie our grandparents. They always have some story for their grandchildren. On the occassion of Grandparents Day, here are some quotes, messages, and wishes you can use to express your love towards them.