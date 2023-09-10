When it comes about love, care and wisdom, there is no match to the eldest persons of the family, ie our grandparents. They always have some story for their grandchildren. On the occassion of Grandparents Day, here are some quotes, messages, and wishes you can use to express your love towards them.

Grandparents Day 202 quotes

“Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child’s growth as vitamins." – Joyce Allston.

“A child needs a grandparent, anybody’s grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world." – Charles and Ann Morse.

“Why do grandparents and grandchildren get along so well? They have the same enemy – the mother." – Claudette Colbert.

“The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent." – Sam Levenson.

“Everyone needs to have access both to grandparents and grandchildren in order to be a full human being." – Margaret Mead.

“There is nothing more wonderful than the love and guidance a grandparent can give his or her grandchild." – Edward Fays.

“There are fathers who do not love their children; there is no grandfather who does not adore his grandson." – Victor Hugo.

Grandparents Day wishes

Nothing can spoil a kid more than grandparents love. You were always my escape from mother's scoldings and father's strict orders. Happy Grandparents Day.

Days are always boring without your bedtime stories. Tales narrated by you gave wings to my childish fantasies about faries and demons. Love you Grandp and Grandma.

You are both loved a lot by all your grandchildren. We are so blessed to have you in our lives. Happy Grandparents' Day. We love you.

Thank you for guiding me through my path with your advices. As the senior-most member of our family, you never lose your calm and always tried to keep the family together. Happy Grandparents' Day.

You were my first friend when I was child, from candies to sweet dishes, you always took care of what I needed. Thank you for filling my childhood with all those sweet memories of your songs and candies.

We are blessed to be grown up by a grandparent like you. You are the main support system of this family. Happy Grandparents Day.