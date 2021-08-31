NEW DELHI: The finance ministry has released a total of Rs13,385.7 crore to 25 states to given as grants to rural local bodies, as per an official statement.

This is the first instalment of the ‘tied’ grants for FY22. Tied grants are released to rural local bodies for improving critical services such as sanitation, maintenance of open-defecation free status, supply of drinking water, rain water harvesting and water recycling.

The grants have been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. So far this fiscal, these entities have received Rs25,129.98 crore in grants.

Of the total grant-in-aid allocated for Panchayati Raj institutions, 60% is ‘tied grant’. It’s earmarked for national priorities like drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and sanitation. The rest comprise ‘untied grant’ and is to be utilised at the discretion of the Panchayati Raj institutions for location-specific needs, except for payment of salaries.

Tied grants are meant to ensure availability of additional funds to the rural local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the state for sanitation and drinking water under the centrally sponsored schemes, the ministry said.

States are required to transfer the grants to rural local bodies within 10 working days of receipt from the Union government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires state governments to release the grants with interest, it added.

