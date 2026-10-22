GRAP 1 in Delhi: Impact on NCR schools? Open or closed? Know about restrictions and bans - Allowed vs not allowed today

With air quality in Delhi slipping into the ‘poor’ category, the statutory measures mandated under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have come into force across the National Capital Region (NCR) from Wednesday.
Revised by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), GRAP classified deteriorating air quality into four distinct stages, with Stage I automatically invoked when the Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) hovers between 201 and 300.
As citizens grapple with the onset of winter smog, here are some common questions surrounding the operational status of schools, what remains permissible and what faces outright bans across Delhi.
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Yes. Schools remain open for regular in-person classes under Stage I; it does not require closures or hybrid learning.
Stage I comes into force when Delhi’s AQI is between 201 and 300, the ‘poor’ category.
No. Stage I does not require work from home, reduced office attendance or changed office timings. Employers are encouraged to support shared commuting.
No general ban on private cars is imposed under Stage I. Authorities must enforce restrictions on overaged vehicles and take action against visibly polluting vehicles.
Yes, if dust-control measures are followed, including covering materials and waste and using water sprinklers or anti-smog guns as required. Projects of 500 square metres or more must meet registration and monitoring requirements.
Under Stage I of GRAP, schools across Delhi and the NCR remain fully open and operational. The official GRAP schedule clearly indicates that no school closures, hybrid classes, or restrictions on educational institutions are mandated under Stage I.
Restrictions affecting educational institutions only kick in during higher pollution thresholds:
Under Stage III ('Severe' AQI 401–450): Governments are directed to mandatorily conduct classes for children up to Class V in a "Hybrid" mode (both physical and online, where feasible) in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, with the choice of online mode vesting with guardians.
Under Stage IV ('Severe +' AQI > 450): The hybrid mode expands to higher classes (Classes VI to IX and Class XI). State governments may also consider emergency measures, such as the complete closure of colleges and other educational institutions, only under Stage IV.
Therefore, under Stage I, standard physical schooling continues uninterrupted across NCR.
Stage I of GRAP focuses primarily on proactive dust control, strict emissions enforcement, vehicle regulation, and waste management.