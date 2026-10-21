GRAP 1 restrictions, bans in Delhi: Impact on cars, trucks, PUC certificate, hotels, restaurants, construction

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed stage 1 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the Delhi-NCR region. The move came after air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on Wednesday, recording a hike from 179 (moderate) on October 20 to 244 (poor) at 2 pm on October 21.

"The Air Quality lndex (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate category)on October 20, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 2 pm on October 21 (Poor category)," said the CAQM in a statement.

Know restrictions under GRAP Stage-I in Delhi-NCR Vehicles and PUC certificates Under Stage-I of GRAP, authorities have been directed to strictly enforce Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms and take action against visibly polluting vehicles, including impounding them or charging penalties. Existing restrictions on overage diesel and petrol vehicles must also be enforced. Non-destined truck traffic passing through Delhi is to be diverted via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. Inter-city and interstate buses operating in Delhi-NCR must comply with the prescribed vehicle standards: only electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel buses are permitted as per directions.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is GRAP Stage-I in Delhi-NCR, and when is it imposed? ⌵ GRAP Stage-I is the first level of pollution-control measures and applies when the AQI reaches the ‘poor’ range of 201–300. CAQM invoked it across Delhi-NCR after Delhi’s AQI rose to 244. 2 What vehicle restrictions apply under GRAP Stage-I in Delhi-NCR? ⌵ Authorities must enforce valid PUC requirements and take action against visibly polluting vehicles; existing restrictions on overage petrol and diesel vehicles also apply. Inter-city and interstate buses must be electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel, while non-destined trucks passing through Delhi are to be diverted via the peripheral expressways. 3 Are construction activities banned under GRAP Stage-I? ⌵ Construction is not banned across the board, but sites must follow dust-control measures. Projects on plots of 500 square metres or more that are not registered on the relevant monitoring portal or do not meet prescribed requirements cannot proceed. 4 Can hotels and restaurants use coal or firewood in tandoors during GRAP Stage-I? ⌵ No. The ban on coal- and firewood-fuelled tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries must be enforced. They must use electricity, gas or other permitted clean-fuel appliances. 5 How can Delhi-NCR residents help follow GRAP Stage-I measures and report violations? ⌵ Residents are advised to keep PUC certificates valid, avoid idling, switch off engines at red lights, and use public transport or carpool where possible. Pollution-related violations can be reported through the 311, Green Delhi or SAMEER app.

Construction and demolition Construction sites must follow dust-control measures, including covering construction materials and waste during storage and transportation. Water sprinklers and using anti-smog guns must be used when and where required. Construction and demolition projects with plots of 500 square metres or more that are not registered on the relevant monitoring portal,

or do not meet the prescribed requirements, won't be allowed to proceed with their activities. Regular collection and proper disposal of construction waste is also to be regulated.

Hotels and restaurants The ban on using coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries must be strictly enforced. These establishments must use electricity, gas or other permitted clean-fuel appliances to curb the pollution levels.

More restrictions Other restrictions include that open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste is prohibited. Diesel generator sets cannot be used as a regular source of power and must comply with the emission-control requirements.

Authorities have also been directed to enforce pollution-control standards at industries, brick kilns and hot-mix plants as well.

Dos and don'ts for Delhiites All citizens should keep vehicle engines properly tuned. One must also maintain tyre pressure and ensure their PUC certificates are in place and valid.

Residents are also uged to switch off vehicle engines at red lights, avoid idling, use public transport or carpool whenever possible. It is also advised to avoid driving end-of-life or visibly polluting vehicles.

Citizens should segregate waste and dispose of garbage at designated collection points while avoiding open burning and firecrackers.