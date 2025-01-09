Delhi Pollution: Sub Committee on GRAP invokes all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of revised Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force.

The air quality in Delhi dropped to poor quality, though by a minimal margin. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 7 am in the morning, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

GRAP III Imposed in Delhi: What is NOT Allowed? Some restrictions under GRAP 3 include:

Ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities Closure of brick kilns and industries that don't use cleaner fuels Ban on non-essential diesel generator sets Restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars Ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles Enforcement of stricter vehicular emissions checks Mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling Curb on open burning

GRAP III Imposed in Delhi: What is allowed? Certain construction and demolition activities are permitted under the following categories:

Railway service and station projects Metro rail service and station projects Airports and interstate bus terminals National security/defense-related projects of national importance Hospitals and healthcare facilities Linear public infrastructure projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelines Sanitation projects including sewage treatment plants and water supply projects Ancillary activities that support the above categories of projects For all construction projects in the NCR, non-polluting and non-dust-generating tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (excluding painting, polishing, and varnishing) are allowed

Delhi Weather Today Delhi experienced a significant drop in temperature on Thursday, as cold wave conditions and inclement weather enveloped the city.

As per the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Thursday.