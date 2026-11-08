GRAP 3 vehicle rules in Delhi: With AQI turning severe on Diwali, here is what is allowed and what is banned on roads

As Delhi wakes up to a thick layer of smog this Diwali, Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in full effect across the national capital and NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stringent measures as a precautionary step after the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 380 mark on Friday, aiming to mitigate the severe pollution burden expected from today's festive emissions and peak stubble-burning activity.

With these emergency anti-pollution measures active, strict vehicular restrictions are now being enforced at city borders and on local roads.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which vehicles are allowed to drive in Delhi under GRAP Stage III? ⌵ BS-VI-compliant, CNG and electric vehicles are allowed, along with exempt emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, subject to prescribed rules. 2 Are BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars banned in Delhi under GRAP Stage III? ⌵ Restrictions apply to BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles, including four-wheelers, in Delhi and the specified high-vehicle-density NCR districts. Vehicles below these standards may also be restricted. 3 Can people with disabilities use older vehicles during GRAP Stage III? ⌵ Yes. A person with a disability may use a BS-III petrol or BS-IV diesel light motor vehicle if it has been specifically adapted for them and is used only for their personal purposes. 4 Can vehicles registered outside Delhi enter the city under GRAP Stage III? ⌵ The article says vehicles registered outside Delhi that meet BS-IV or older standards are prohibited from operating in the city from November 1 to January 31, 2027. 5 Which trucks and goods vehicles are restricted under GRAP Stage III in Delhi? ⌵ Trucks not destined for Delhi must use peripheral expressways. The restrictions also bar certain diesel-operated BS-IV-and-older medium and light goods vehicles registered outside Delhi from entering the capital.

For residents stepping out to celebrate today, here is a complete guide to which vehicles are allowed to ply and which are strictly banned under GRAP III.

What's allowed? As per the GRAP rules, only vehicles conforming to BS-VI emission standards, CNG and electric vehicles, and those exempted (ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles) will be allowed to ply in Delhi in accordance with prescribed rules and exemptions.

There is also an exemption for persons with disabilities. They will be permitted to use BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs if the vehicles have been specifically adapted for them and are used only for their personal purposes.

What's not allowed? Vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-IV or earlier emission standards (below BS-VI) will be prohibited from operating in the city from November 1 to 31 January 2027.

Vehicles (Buses, interstate buses, trucks, cars) below BS-VI standards

Non-compliant interstate buses

Trucks not destined for Delhi (use peripheral expressways)

Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as applicable

Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi These restrictions apply in Delhi and the high-vehicle-density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Other restrictions under GRAP III Ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities

Hybrid classes for students up to Class 5

Closure of polluting industries using non-approved fuels

Closure of stone crushers across Delhi-NCR

Suspension of mining and related activities across Delhi-NCR

Will offices switch to work from home? Under the GRAP rules, government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services will be exempted as per prescribed norms.

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Delhi braces for ‘severe’ AQI for Diwali On the eve of Diwali, Delhi AQI was at 369, 'very poor', as smog enveloped the city on the eve of Diwali and reduced visibility.

The air quality is forecast to turn 'severe' on Sunday, with Diwali celebrations, vehicular emissions and the peak stubble-burning season expected to add to the pollution burden.