Delhi-NCR will face additional curbs as air quality continues to worsen in the national capital. The Centre enforced GRAP -IV restrictions – the final stage of its air pollution control plan – with immediate effect on Sunday evening. Details outlined in the official order include a ban on several vehicle categories, 50% work from home and even the possible closure of schools.

Data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board indicates that Delhi's average air quality index rose to 463 at 3:00 pm – delving well into the ‘severe’ category.

The sub-committee for operationalisation of the graded response plan has now implemented an 8-point action plan across the entire national capital region. Following the development, the Delhi government has also called an emergency meeting to discuss the matter.

The Central order also calls for local bodies and the state governments to take a decision on additional curbs.

Here are the restrictions put forth under GRAP-IV:

1. Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities or providing essential services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks.

2. Do not permit LCVS registered outside Delhi, other than EVs/ CNG/ BS-VI diesel, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

3. Ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVS) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVS) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

4. Ban C&D activities also in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over-bridges, power transmission, pipelines etc.

5. NCR State Govts. and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI - IX, class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

6. NCR State Governments/ GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

7. Central Government may take appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in Central Government offices.

8. State Governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/ educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.

