GRAP 4: Work from home, ban on commercial four-wheelers and more - 8 curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI turns ‘severe’
Delhi-NCR will face additional curbs as air quality continues to worsen in the national capital. The Centre enforced GRAP -IV restrictions – the final stage of its air pollution control plan – with immediate effect on Sunday evening. Details outlined in the official order include a ban on several vehicle categories, 50% work from home and even the possible closure of schools.