Delhi air pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Monday, revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.
Measures under GRAP stages I and II will remain in force to manage pollution levels, stated CAQM's latest report.
GRAP Stage 3 was enforced in Delhi on January 31, after the air quality in the national capital deteriorated sharply amid calm winds, smoggy situation, causing the AQI to steep to 365, reported PTI.
Under GRAP Stage 2, pollution-tackling measures such as mechanised sweeping of roads, use of anti-smog guns, and sprinkling water daily would be done daily in Delhi.
GRAP 2 curbs entail the following restrictions in Delhi:
1. Coal and firewood use would be banned in Delhi, including the use of tandoors at restaurants and hotels.
2. Use of diesel generators sets will also not be allowed except for emergency and essential services under GRAP 2.
3. All construction and demolition sites and industrial units which have specific closure orders against them are also not allowed to resume operations.
Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 1 mandates the following in Delhi:
2. Bans on open burning of waste, limited use of diesel generators, and no use of coal or firewood in eateries.
Delhi has been choking in 'severe' to ‘very poor’ air ever since winter set in, leading to the enforcement of GRAP 4 and GRAP 3 stages to tackle pollution. On Monday, February 3, several stations in the national capital such as Lodhi Road, Punjabi Bagh recorded ‘moderate’ AQI.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.