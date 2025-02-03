Delhi air pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Monday, revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

Measures under GRAP stages I and II will remain in force to manage pollution levels, stated CAQM's latest report.

GRAP Stage 3 was enforced in Delhi on January 31, after the air quality in the national capital deteriorated sharply amid calm winds, smoggy situation, causing the AQI to steep to 365, reported PTI.

What comes under GRAP 1 and GRAP 2? Under GRAP Stage 2, pollution-tackling measures such as mechanised sweeping of roads, use of anti-smog guns, and sprinkling water daily would be done daily in Delhi.

Also Read | GRAP 4 curbs reimposed in Delhi, NCR amid deteriorating air quality

What is not allowed under GRAP 2? GRAP 2 curbs entail the following restrictions in Delhi:



1. Coal and firewood use would be banned in Delhi, including the use of tandoors at restaurants and hotels.

2. Use of diesel generators sets will also not be allowed except for emergency and essential services under GRAP 2.

3. All construction and demolition sites and industrial units which have specific closure orders against them are also not allowed to resume operations.

What are the restrictions under GRAP 1? Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 1 mandates the following in Delhi:

Strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns.

Also Read | Delhi schools to resume classes in hybrid mode as GRAP Stage IV curbs return

2. Bans on open burning of waste, limited use of diesel generators, and no use of coal or firewood in eateries.