A Central air quality panel for Delhi-NCR invoked GRAP III on Monday afternoon following a sharp rise in pollution levels. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning while the AQI dipped to the 'very poor' category — reaching 367 by 2 pm.

"Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of the very poor category, the panel's sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan decides to impose stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule (issued on Friday) in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," an official order said.

The development comes mere days after the Central panel shares a revised plan to combat air pollution with more stringent curbs.

What are the changes?

Diesel goods vehicles — more specifically non-essential medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards — have been banned within Delhi under GRAP III measures.Non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles of BS-IV or older standards that are registered outside the national capital will also be stopped from entering Delhi.

Persons with disabilities are exempt from restrictions imposed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar under stage III.

The Delhi and NCR state governments have also been directed to stagger timings for public offices and municipal bodies under stage III. The Centre may decide on similar staggered timings for central government offices in Delhi-NCR. Demolition and excavation work has also been paused while schools return to online classes.